Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Lower

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) has a beta value of 5.17 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $195.51M, closed the recent trade at $4.01 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 12.93% during that session. The ASPI stock price is -23.94% off its 52-week high price of $4.97 and 93.02% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 583.44K shares.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

Sporting 12.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ASPI stock price touched $4.01 or saw a rise of 5.65%. Year-to-date, ASP Isotopes Inc shares have moved 123.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) have changed 10.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

ASPI Dividends

ASP Isotopes Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.43% with a share float percentage of 6.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASP Isotopes Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $1.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with the holding of over 0.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.39 million and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.64 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.