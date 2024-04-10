Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Lower

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $425.11M, closed the last trade at $2.93 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.53% during that session. The ADPT stock price is -209.9% off its 52-week high price of $9.08 and 12.63% above the 52-week low of $2.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Sporting 3.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ADPT stock price touched $2.93 or saw a rise of 6.09%. Year-to-date, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares have moved -40.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) have changed -19.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.07%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.78 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.91% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 16.03% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.60%.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.60% with a share float percentage of 100.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 29.99 million shares worth more than $201.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 20.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.87 million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.89% shares in the company for having 11.41 million shares of worth $62.17 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 million shares of worth $26.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.