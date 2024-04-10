Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Upper

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 3.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.09B, closed the last trade at $161.00 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The TMUS stock price is -4.75% off its 52-week high price of $168.64 and 22.41% above the 52-week low of $124.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.58 million shares.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Sporting 0.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TMUS stock price touched $161.00 or saw a rise of 2.14%. Year-to-date, T-Mobile US Inc shares have moved 0.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have changed -1.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.27.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that T-Mobile US Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.15%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.40% and 21.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.50%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.84 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $19.81 billion and $19.2 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.10% for the current quarter and 2.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.59% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 28.77% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.48%.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.65 at a share yield of 0.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.87% with a share float percentage of 96.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T-Mobile US Inc having a total of 1,786 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 48.21 million shares worth more than $6.7 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, with the holding of over 43.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.02 billion and represent 3.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 20.34 million shares of worth $2.77 billion while later fund manager owns 18.71 million shares of worth $2.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.