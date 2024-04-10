Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) Lower

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.96M, closed the recent trade at $2.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The SILO stock price is -45.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 41.9% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43230.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 93.74K shares.

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) trade information

Sporting -1.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SILO stock price touched $2.10 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, SILO Pharma Inc shares have moved 45.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) have changed 27.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 50720.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 24.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.01% over the past 5 years.

SILO Dividends

SILO Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.65% with a share float percentage of 6.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SILO Pharma Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Financial Advocates Investment Management with over 57507.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Financial Advocates Investment Management held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 24542.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50311.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.