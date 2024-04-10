VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14B, closed the recent trade at $10.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.19% during that session. The VZIO stock price is -4.25% off its 52-week high price of $11.28 and 55.45% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.90 million shares.

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Sporting -0.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VZIO stock price touched $10.82 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, VIZIO Holding Corp shares have moved 40.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) have changed -2.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.79.

VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VIZIO Holding Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 110.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.86%, compared to 19.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $380.17 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $414.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $356.7 million and $378.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.60% for the current quarter and 9.50% for the next.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.98% with a share float percentage of 65.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VIZIO Holding Corp having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.89 million shares worth more than $39.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.27 million and represent 4.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 2.17 million shares of worth $12.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.15 million shares of worth $14.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.