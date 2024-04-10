Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) Must Gain 74.57% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $623.69M, closed the recent trade at $7.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -9.26% during that session. The VERV stock price is -169.77% off its 52-week high price of $21.42 and 7.3% above the 52-week low of $7.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.36. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.71.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Sporting -9.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VERV stock price touched $7.94 or saw a rise of 13.98%. Year-to-date, Verve Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -43.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) have changed -44.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -592.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -88.92% from the levels at last check today.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verve Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.73%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.50% and 16.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.25 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.4 million and $2.09 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.30% for the current quarter and 26.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -67.06% over the past 5 years.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.06% with a share float percentage of 95.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verve Therapeutics Inc having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alphabet Inc. with over 10.55 million shares worth more than $197.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alphabet Inc. held 16.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.37 million and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 2.84 million shares of worth $37.69 million while later fund manager owns 2.12 million shares of worth $28.1 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.33% of company’s outstanding stock.