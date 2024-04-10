Veren Inc. (CPG): What Makes The Stock Good?

Veren Inc. (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 5.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.47B, closed the last trade at $8.83 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.34% during that session. The CPG stock price is -0.57% off its 52-week high price of $8.88 and 31.71% above the 52-week low of $6.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.86 million shares.

Veren Inc. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Sporting 0.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CPG stock price touched $8.83 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Veren Inc. shares have moved 27.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:CPG) have changed 17.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.13.

Veren Inc. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veren Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.02%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.30% and -10.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $742.64 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $761.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $627.93 million and $672.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.30% for the current quarter and 13.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 45.35% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

CPG Dividends

Veren Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.31 at a share yield of 3.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Veren Inc. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.24% with a share float percentage of 47.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veren Inc. having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 22.06 million shares worth more than $148.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 4.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 18.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.66 million and represent 3.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 15.34 million shares of worth $124.43 million while later fund manager owns 10.78 million shares of worth $87.43 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.