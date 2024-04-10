Under Armour Inc (UA) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -1.50% Fall

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.81B, closed the recent trade at $6.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.50% during that session. The UA stock price is -39.38% off its 52-week high price of $8.99 and 9.15% above the 52-week low of $5.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.40 million shares.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) trade information

Sporting -1.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UA stock price touched $6.45 or saw a rise of 6.39%. Year-to-date, Under Armour Inc shares have moved -22.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) have changed -18.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Under Armour Inc (UA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.23% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.20%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.31 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -9.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.80%.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.81% with a share float percentage of 91.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc having a total of 421 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BDT Capital Partners, LLC with over 33.27 million shares worth more than $223.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, BDT Capital Partners, LLC held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 19.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.12 million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 6.13 million shares of worth $39.11 million while later fund manager owns 5.43 million shares of worth $36.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.