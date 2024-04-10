TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.95B, closed the recent trade at $145.56 per share which meant it lost -$2.31 on the day or -1.56% during that session. The TEL stock price is -1.66% off its 52-week high price of $147.98 and 20.99% above the 52-week low of $115.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 million shares.

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) trade information

Sporting -1.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TEL stock price touched $145.56 or saw a rise of 1.64%. Year-to-date, TE Connectivity Ltd shares have moved 3.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) have changed 3.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TE Connectivity Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.31%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.90% and 8.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.50%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.96 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.69% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 12.36% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.50%.

TEL Dividends

TE Connectivity Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on April 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.36 at a share yield of 1.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.86% with a share float percentage of 95.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TE Connectivity Ltd having a total of 1,391 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 34.25 million shares worth more than $4.8 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital World Investors held 10.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 28.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.96 billion and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 9.84 million shares of worth $1.38 billion while later fund manager owns 8.19 million shares of worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.