Stellantis N.V (STLA) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 4.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.31B, closed the last trade at $27.25 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The STLA stock price is -8.29% off its 52-week high price of $29.51 and 44.7% above the 52-week low of $15.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.57 million shares.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the STLA stock price touched $27.25 or saw a rise of 1.12%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V shares have moved 16.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) have changed -0.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stellantis N.V shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.89%, compared to 15.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.67% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -13.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.45%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.48 at a share yield of 5.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.68% with a share float percentage of 60.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stellantis N.V having a total of 1,060 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bpifrance SA with over 192.7 million shares worth more than $3.38 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bpifrance SA held 6.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amundi, with the holding of over 94.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.65 billion and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 30.0 million shares of worth $526.2 million while later fund manager owns 26.56 million shares of worth $545.86 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.