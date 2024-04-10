Small Cap Stock InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Is A Buy – Analysts

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.47M, closed the recent trade at $1.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.01% during that session. The IFRX stock price is -274.84% off its 52-week high price of $5.96 and 28.3% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 221.71K shares.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Sporting -2.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IFRX stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, InflaRx N.V. shares have moved -2.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have changed -2.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.28.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InflaRx N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.05%, compared to 13.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and -80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7,002.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.38 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $570k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.74% over the past 5 years.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.17% with a share float percentage of 33.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InflaRx N.V. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with over 5.73 million shares worth more than $9.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC held 9.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 2.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.5 million and represent 3.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $0.44 million while later fund manager owns 41599.0 shares of worth $66038.0 as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.