Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.18B, closed the recent trade at $48.24 per share which meant it lost -$4.54 on the day or -8.60% during that session. The FNF stock price is -11.86% off its 52-week high price of $53.96 and 33.62% above the 52-week low of $32.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) trade information

Sporting -8.60% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FNF stock price touched $48.24 or saw a rise of 10.6%. Year-to-date, Fidelity National Financial Inc shares have moved -5.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) have changed -5.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fidelity National Financial Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.49%, compared to 17.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 59.60% and 29.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.74 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.23 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.42 billion and $3.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.50% for the current quarter and 4.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 37.51% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.03%.

FNF Dividends

Fidelity National Financial Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.86 at a share yield of 3.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.86% with a share float percentage of 88.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fidelity National Financial Inc having a total of 855 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 38.06 million shares worth more than $1.83 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 26.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 billion and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Select Dividend ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 8.1 million shares of worth $390.21 million while later fund manager owns 6.47 million shares of worth $311.69 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.