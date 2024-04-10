Shares Of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Gain 1.07% In A Month

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $442.37B, closed the recent trade at $474.19 per share which meant it gained $2.03 on the day or 0.43% during that session. The MA stock price is -3.33% off its 52-week high price of $490.00 and 24.59% above the 52-week low of $357.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) trade information

Sporting 0.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MA stock price touched $474.19 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, Mastercard Incorporated shares have moved 11.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have changed 1.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mastercard Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.05%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.40% and 24.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.00%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.34 billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.75 billion and $6.27 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.20% for the current quarter and 11.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 17.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.37%.

MA Dividends

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report on May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.46 at a share yield of 0.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.85% with a share float percentage of 88.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mastercard Incorporated having a total of 3,947 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 75.25 million shares worth more than $35.6 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 67.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.99 billion and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 26.26 million shares of worth $12.42 billion while later fund manager owns 20.23 million shares of worth $9.57 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.