Shares Of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) increased By 9.60% In A Month

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $881.18M, closed the last trade at $5.48 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 3.79% during that session. The LAAC stock price is -71.35% off its 52-week high price of $9.39 and 29.93% above the 52-week low of $3.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Sporting 3.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAAC stock price touched $5.48 or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares have moved -13.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) have changed 9.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.44%, compared to 19.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and -37.50% for the next quarter.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

LAAC Dividends

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.03% with a share float percentage of 37.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company.