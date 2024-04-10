Shares Of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) Declined -0.98% In One Month

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 5.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.95B, closed the last trade at $11.11 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The ASX stock price is -5.13% off its 52-week high price of $11.68 and 39.69% above the 52-week low of $6.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 million shares.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ASX stock price touched $11.11 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares have moved 18.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) have changed -0.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.65%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.41 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.61 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.72% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 31.33% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.90%.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 5.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.05% with a share float percentage of 7.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 30.75 million shares worth more than $239.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Lazard Asset Management LLC held 1.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 21.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.57 million and represent 0.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 6.72 million shares of worth $55.24 million while later fund manager owns 3.57 million shares of worth $26.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.