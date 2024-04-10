Shares In Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) 22.47% Up, YTD

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.63B, closed the recent trade at $312.70 per share which meant it gained $1.93 on the day or 0.62% during that session. The CRWD stock price is -16.73% off its 52-week high price of $365.00 and 63.01% above the 52-week low of $115.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.80 million shares.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Sporting 0.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRWD stock price touched $312.70 or saw a rise of 4.08%. Year-to-date, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares have moved 22.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) have changed -1.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.21%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.90% and 23.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.00%.

36 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $904.66 million for the current quarter. 36 have an estimated revenue figure of $954.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 27.19% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.79%.

CRWD Dividends

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 29 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.59% with a share float percentage of 77.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crowdstrike Holdings Inc having a total of 1,844 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.95 million shares worth more than $5.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 7.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 15.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.9 billion and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 7.1 million shares of worth $2.21 billion while later fund manager owns 4.29 million shares of worth $1.34 billion as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.