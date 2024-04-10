Shares In Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) -54.94% Down, YTD

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.25M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -7.09% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -256.34% off its 52-week high price of $2.53 and -5.63% below the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.08K shares.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Sporting -7.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BLRX stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 17.24%. Year-to-date, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR shares have moved -54.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed -40.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bioline Rx Ltd ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.57%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -93.30% and 3.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 199.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $340k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $470k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.53% over the past 5 years.

BLRX Dividends

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.67% with a share float percentage of 1.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bioline Rx Ltd ADR having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.