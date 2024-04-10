Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $704.68M, closed the last trade at $12.05 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 8.46% during that session. The PHAT stock price is -41.24% off its 52-week high price of $17.02 and 49.63% above the 52-week low of $6.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 883.21K shares.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Sporting 8.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PHAT stock price touched $12.05 or saw a rise of 1.79%. Year-to-date, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 31.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) have changed 35.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.96.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.80%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.10% and -41.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6,470.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.29 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -137.06% over the past 5 years.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.91% with a share float percentage of 98.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. with over 10.11 million shares worth more than $144.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. held 17.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd, with the holding of over 3.76 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.0 million and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 1.76 million shares of worth $26.78 million while later fund manager owns 1.11 million shares of worth $15.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.