ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $718.94M, closed the last trade at $10.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The ORIC stock price is -56.04% off its 52-week high price of $16.65 and 54.17% above the 52-week low of $4.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 585.04K shares.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

Sporting -0.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ORIC stock price touched $10.67 or saw a rise of 12.83%. Year-to-date, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 15.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) have changed -28.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.4.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.71%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.80% and 16.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.33% over the past 5 years.

ORIC Dividends

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.21% with a share float percentage of 97.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nextech Invest Ag with over 4.29 million shares worth more than $33.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Nextech Invest Ag held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.96 million and represent 6.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $11.36 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $8.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.