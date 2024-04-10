Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.35B, closed the recent trade at $15.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The OPRA stock price is -85.34% off its 52-week high price of $28.58 and 39.04% above the 52-week low of $9.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 996.67K shares.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Sporting -0.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OPRA stock price touched $15.42 or saw a rise of 5.63%. Year-to-date, Opera Ltd ADR shares have moved 16.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) have changed 0.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Opera Ltd ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.75%, compared to 23.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and 21.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.13 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $107.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $87.13 million and $94.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.90% for the current quarter and 14.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.58% over the past 5 years.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 5.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.03% with a share float percentage of 11.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opera Ltd ADR having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenhouse Funds, LLLP with over 2.21 million shares worth more than $43.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Greenhouse Funds, LLLP held 2.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 1.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.36 million and represent 1.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $5.54 million while later fund manager owns 85780.0 shares of worth $1.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.