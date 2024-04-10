On Holding AG (ONON) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.97B, closed the recent trade at $32.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.42% during that session. The ONON stock price is -12.47% off its 52-week high price of $37.08 and 29.0% above the 52-week low of $23.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.33 million shares.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Sporting -0.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ONON stock price touched $32.97 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, On Holding AG shares have moved 22.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have changed -1.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that On Holding AG shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.82%, compared to -4.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.80%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $548.44 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $614.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $464.25 million and $490.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.10% for the current quarter and 25.30% for the next.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.57% with a share float percentage of 77.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with On Holding AG having a total of 392 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 28.28 million shares worth more than $933.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC, with the holding of over 7.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $241.97 million and represent 2.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 8.22 million shares of worth $236.85 million while later fund manager owns 4.91 million shares of worth $141.45 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.