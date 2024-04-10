Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Slumps 0.11%, A Gain For Bears

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $422.91B, closed the recent trade at $124.99 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.11% during that session. The NVO stock price is -10.63% off its 52-week high price of $138.28 and 39.55% above the 52-week low of $75.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.15 million shares.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Sporting 0.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NVO stock price touched $124.99 or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Novo Nordisk ADR shares have moved 20.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) have changed -4.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Novo Nordisk ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.96%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.60% and 22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.12 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.64 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $7.59 billion and $7.97 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.30% for the current quarter and 21.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.48% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 25.42% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.80%.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.81 at a share yield of 1.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.27% with a share float percentage of 9.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novo Nordisk ADR having a total of 1,697 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jennison Associates LLC with over 23.38 million shares worth more than $1.89 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Jennison Associates LLC held 0.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 18.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.52 billion and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 5.93 million shares of worth $477.51 million while later fund manager owns 3.44 million shares of worth $313.26 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.