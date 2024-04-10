Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $842.47M, closed the last trade at $4.70 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.62% during that session. The NVTS stock price is -137.45% off its 52-week high price of $11.16 and 11.49% above the 52-week low of $4.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.07 million shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Sporting 2.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NVTS stock price touched $4.70 or saw a rise of 2.49%. Year-to-date, Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares have moved -41.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) have changed -3.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.28.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.93 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $13.36 million and $18.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.70% for the current quarter and 31.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 10.69% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.59% with a share float percentage of 64.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Navitas Semiconductor Corp having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capricorn Investment Group LLC with over 9.62 million shares worth more than $101.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capricorn Investment Group LLC held 5.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 7.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.14 million and represent 4.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 3.46 million shares of worth $36.48 million while later fund manager owns 3.43 million shares of worth $30.28 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.