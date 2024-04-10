Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY): What Makes The Stock Good?

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.91B, closed the recent trade at $202.58 per share which meant it lost -$13.17 on the day or -6.10% during that session. The MNDY stock price is -18.09% off its 52-week high price of $239.22 and 46.51% above the 52-week low of $108.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 807.89K shares.

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

Sporting -6.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MNDY stock price touched $202.58 or saw a rise of 10.69%. Year-to-date, Monday.Com Ltd shares have moved 7.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY) have changed -6.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Monday.Com Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.62%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 185.70% and 17.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.20%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210.51 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $225.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $162.26 million and $175.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.70% for the current quarter and 28.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 64.20% over the past 5 years.

MNDY Dividends

Monday.Com Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.51% with a share float percentage of 92.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monday.Com Ltd having a total of 481 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, LLC with over 6.62 million shares worth more than $1.13 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Insight Holdings Group, LLC held 13.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sonnipe Ltd, with the holding of over 4.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $715.93 million and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.59% shares in the company for having 2.19 million shares of worth $375.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $132.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.62% of company’s outstanding stock.