Marin Software Inc (MRIN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 5.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.19M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.79% during that session. The MRIN stock price is -227.59% off its 52-week high price of $0.95 and 17.24% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 111.19K shares.

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Sporting 2.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MRIN stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 12.07%. Year-to-date, Marin Software Inc shares have moved -21.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) have changed -5.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Marin Software Inc (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.45% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $115 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.51% over the past 5 years.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.55% with a share float percentage of 10.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marin Software Inc having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 0.95 million shares worth more than $0.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Royce & Associates LP held 17.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 3.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 10.74% shares in the company for having 0.6 million shares of worth $0.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.27% of company’s outstanding stock.