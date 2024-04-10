Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Dropped -12.84% In One Month

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.34B, closed the recent trade at $4.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -3.67% during that session. The JOBY stock price is -151.68% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 21.85% above the 52-week low of $3.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.03 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Sporting -3.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JOBY stock price touched $4.76 or saw a rise of 6.85%. Year-to-date, Joby Aviation Inc shares have moved -28.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) have changed -12.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 73.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.79.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Joby Aviation Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.86%, compared to -3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.50% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 151.60%.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 6.11% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.81%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.50% with a share float percentage of 65.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Joby Aviation Inc having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 51.87 million shares worth more than $532.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 40.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $420.2 million and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 8.98 million shares of worth $92.17 million while later fund manager owns 7.33 million shares of worth $75.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.