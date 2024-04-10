Investors In Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) Will Start Making Money Again

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 4.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.73B, closed the last trade at $24.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The KSS stock price is -20.28% off its 52-week high price of $29.65 and 28.28% above the 52-week low of $17.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.33 million shares.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Sporting -1.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KSS stock price touched $24.65 or saw a rise of 11.49%. Year-to-date, Kohl’s Corp. shares have moved -14.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) have changed -9.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.41.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kohl’s Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.40%, compared to -23.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -61.50% and 36.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.35 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.71 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.07% over the past 5 years.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.00 at a share yield of 8.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 126.53% with a share float percentage of 128.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kohl’s Corp. having a total of 500 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.09 million shares worth more than $301.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 11.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 11.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.73 million and represent 10.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 3.46 million shares of worth $79.66 million while later fund manager owns 3.46 million shares of worth $72.5 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.