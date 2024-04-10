Investor Trust Slackened After Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Shares Dropped By -$1.66

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.08B, closed the recent trade at $47.71 per share which meant it lost -$1.66 on the day or -3.37% during that session. The REXR stock price is -22.64% off its 52-week high price of $58.51 and 12.89% above the 52-week low of $41.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.80 million shares.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) trade information

Sporting -3.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the REXR stock price touched $47.71 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares have moved -14.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) have changed -9.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.79.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.39%, compared to -2.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $207.33 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $216.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -5.29% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

REXR Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on April 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.56 at a share yield of 3.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.90% with a share float percentage of 103.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rexford Industrial Realty Inc having a total of 587 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 27.71 million shares worth more than $1.45 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 13.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 25.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.33 billion and represent 12.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.10% shares in the company for having 8.46 million shares of worth $466.1 million while later fund manager owns 6.46 million shares of worth $318.63 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.13% of company’s outstanding stock.