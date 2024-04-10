Investor Confidence Shakens After Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) Share Prices Gain $0.83

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.30M, closed the last trade at $3.41 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 32.17% during that session. The LPTX stock price is -199.12% off its 52-week high price of $10.20 and 63.64% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 222.68K shares.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Sporting 32.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LPTX stock price touched $3.41 or saw a rise of 5.01%. Year-to-date, Leap Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -17.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) have changed 36.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.6.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leap Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 140.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.74%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.90% and 31.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 43.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.49%.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.37% with a share float percentage of 31.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leap Therapeutics Inc having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 1.17 million shares worth more than $3.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 4.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 1.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.36 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.40% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $1.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $1.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.