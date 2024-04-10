Investor Confidence Shakens After Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) Share Prices Gain $0.05

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.85M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 13.33% during that session. The KZIA stock price is -265.22% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 58.7% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 849.76K shares.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Sporting 13.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KZIA stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 7.63%. Year-to-date, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR shares have moved 4.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) have changed 121.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 45930.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.37%, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.22% over the past 5 years.

KZIA Dividends

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.54% with a share float percentage of 18.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 68224.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79139.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.