Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Share Prices Gained By $1.04

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 3.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.61B, closed the last trade at $57.02 per share which meant it gained $1.04 on the day or 1.86% during that session. The SE stock price is -55.02% off its 52-week high price of $88.39 and 39.76% above the 52-week low of $34.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.69 million shares.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sporting 1.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SE stock price touched $57.02 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, Sea Ltd ADR shares have moved 40.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) have changed -1.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sea Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.65%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -113.30% and -85.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.51 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.04 billion and $3.2 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.40% for the current quarter and 14.20% for the next.

SE Dividends

Sea Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 14 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.49% with a share float percentage of 67.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Ltd ADR having a total of 802 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.04% shares in the company for having 36.85 million shares of worth $2.14 billion while later fund manager owns 21.8 million shares of worth $1.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.17% of company’s outstanding stock.