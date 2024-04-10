Investor Confidence Dwindles After Trip.com Group Ltd ADR. (NASDAQ: TCOM) Shares Gain By About 0.18

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 2.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.34B, closed the last trade at $49.00 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -1.47% off its 52-week high price of $49.72 and 37.35% above the 52-week low of $30.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.88 million shares.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TCOM stock price touched $49.00 or saw a rise of 1.45%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares have moved 36.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed 12.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.03%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.20% and -4.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.61 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.8 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.22% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -4.08% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 66.78%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between June 05 and June 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.38% with a share float percentage of 37.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Ltd ADR having a total of 528 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 27.73 million shares worth more than $970.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 4.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 23.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $826.34 million and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 13.1 million shares of worth $458.1 million while later fund manager owns 6.23 million shares of worth $255.83 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.