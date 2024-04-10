Investor Confidence Dwindles After ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Shares Gain By About 0.28

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.62M, closed the recent trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 22.86% during that session. The RETO stock price is -4806.67% off its 52-week high price of $73.60 and 36.67% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 80.95K shares.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Sporting 22.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RETO stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 19.35%. Year-to-date, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc shares have moved -57.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) have changed -31.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 7240.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (RETO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.81% over the past 6 months.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.36% with a share float percentage of 0.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 21127.0 shares worth more than $24084.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.