Investor Confidence Dwindles After Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) Shares Gain By About 0.19

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $421.82M, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 8.80% during that session. The FRGE stock price is -71.06% off its 52-week high price of $4.02 and 53.19% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 795.76K shares.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Sporting 8.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FRGE stock price touched $2.35 or saw a rise of 7.11%. Year-to-date, Forge Global Holdings Inc shares have moved -31.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) have changed 27.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.51.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Forge Global Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.33%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.2 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $17.19 million and $16.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.70% for the current quarter and 28.70% for the next.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.41% with a share float percentage of 59.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forge Global Holdings Inc having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rob Exploration LLC with over 24.23 million shares worth more than $49.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Rob Exploration LLC held 13.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 8.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.92 million and represent 4.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 3.12 million shares of worth $7.58 million while later fund manager owns 2.41 million shares of worth $5.9 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.