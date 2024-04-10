Informatica Inc (INFA) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.06B, closed the recent trade at $37.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -1.80% during that session. The INFA stock price is -2.96% off its 52-week high price of $38.58 and 64.53% above the 52-week low of $13.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA) trade information

Sporting -1.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the INFA stock price touched $37.47 or saw a rise of 2.88%. Year-to-date, Informatica Inc shares have moved 31.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA) have changed 17.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.34.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Informatica Inc (INFA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Informatica Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 73.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.57%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 35.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $387.46 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $401.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $365.43 million and $360.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.00% for the current quarter and 11.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 17.18% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.30%.

INFA Dividends

Informatica Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.63% with a share float percentage of 125.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Informatica Inc having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Permira Holdings Ltd. with over 117.13 million shares worth more than $4.4 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Permira Holdings Ltd. held 46.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 73.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.76 billion and represent 29.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 4.13 million shares of worth $155.2 million while later fund manager owns 3.29 million shares of worth $123.5 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.