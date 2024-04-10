Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 15.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.78M, closed the recent trade at $5.80 per share which meant it gained $1.67 on the day or 40.51% during that session. The IFBD stock price is -8802.07% off its 52-week high price of $516.32 and 40.69% above the 52-week low of $3.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 542.58K shares.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Sporting 40.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IFBD stock price touched $5.80 or saw a rise of 16.55%. Year-to-date, Infobird Co Ltd shares have moved -44.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) have changed -6.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 24390.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.26% over the past 6 months.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.23% with a share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infobird Co Ltd having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 23929.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29432.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.