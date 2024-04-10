Iczoom Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 43.45%

Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ:IZM) has a beta value of -0.96 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $343.78M, closed the last trade at $33.28 per share which meant it gained $10.08 on the day or 43.45% during that session. The IZM stock price is 28.55% off its 52-week high price of $23.78 and 94.92% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 296.15K shares.

Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ:IZM) trade information

Sporting 43.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IZM stock price touched $33.28 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, Iczoom Group Inc shares have moved 219.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 176.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ:IZM) have changed 259.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Iczoom Group Inc (IZM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 389.41% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 134.59% over the past 5 years.

IZM Dividends

Iczoom Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ:IZM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iczoom Group Inc having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 71000.0 shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC held 1.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 11572.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54561.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.