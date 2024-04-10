Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Disappoints Wall Street With -1.94% Stock Price Loss

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $362.00M, closed the last trade at $3.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.94% during that session. The HUMA stock price is -84.21% off its 52-week high price of $5.60 and 35.53% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 987.92K shares.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Sporting -1.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HUMA stock price touched $3.04 or saw a rise of 9.79%. Year-to-date, Humacyte Inc shares have moved 7.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) have changed -9.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Humacyte Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.89%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.90% and -4.50% for the next quarter.

HUMA Dividends

Humacyte Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.54% with a share float percentage of 22.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humacyte Inc having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.3 million shares worth more than $12.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 4.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.49 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $4.64 million while later fund manager owns 1.41 million shares of worth $5.42 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.