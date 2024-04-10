HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) Surprises Wall Street With 1.57% Stock Price Gain

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.39B, closed the recent trade at $41.81 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 1.57% during that session. The HSBC stock price is -1.58% off its 52-week high price of $42.47 and 16.55% above the 52-week low of $34.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 million shares.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Sporting 1.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HSBC stock price touched $41.81 or saw a fall of -0.02%. Year-to-date, HSBC Holdings plc ADR shares have moved 3.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) have changed 12.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HSBC Holdings plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.56%, compared to 1.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.69% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 8.28% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.90%.

HSBC Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.55 at a share yield of 6.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.50% with a share float percentage of 1.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HSBC Holdings plc ADR having a total of 468 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 11.62 million shares worth more than $485.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 6.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.97 million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 2.89 million shares of worth $120.7 million while later fund manager owns 3.01 million shares of worth $125.76 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.