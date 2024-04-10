How Will Futurefuel Corp (NYSE: FF) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Futurefuel Corp (NYSE:FF) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $251.98M, closed the recent trade at $5.76 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.85% during that session. The FF stock price is -24.48% off its 52-week high price of $7.17 and 36.28% above the 52-week low of $3.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 804.46K shares.

Futurefuel Corp (NYSE:FF) trade information

Sporting 0.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FF stock price touched $5.76 or saw a rise of 30.69%. Year-to-date, Futurefuel Corp shares have moved 36.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Futurefuel Corp (NYSE:FF) have changed 44.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Futurefuel Corp (FF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.17% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.81% over the past 5 years.

FF Dividends

Futurefuel Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.17 at a share yield of 2.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Futurefuel Corp (NYSE:FF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.79% with a share float percentage of 77.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Futurefuel Corp having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.33 million shares worth more than $38.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.33 million and represent 5.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.80% shares in the company for having 0.79 million shares of worth $6.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $4.8 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.