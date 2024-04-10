How Will Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 4.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.94B, closed the last trade at $27.21 per share which meant it lost -$1.1 on the day or -3.89% during that session. The CRBG stock price is -8.05% off its 52-week high price of $29.40 and 50.28% above the 52-week low of $13.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.45 million shares.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Sporting -3.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRBG stock price touched $27.21 or saw a rise of 7.13%. Year-to-date, Corebridge Financial Inc. shares have moved 25.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) have changed 11.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corebridge Financial Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.78%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.40% and 16.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.51 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.87 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.36 billion and $5.84 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.70% for the current quarter and 0.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 19.43% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.80%.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.92 at a share yield of 3.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.39% with a share float percentage of 101.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corebridge Financial Inc. having a total of 338 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 62.65 million shares worth more than $1.11 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackstone Inc held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 28.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $510.55 million and represent 4.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.18% shares in the company for having 26.57 million shares of worth $469.15 million while later fund manager owns 5.05 million shares of worth $89.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.