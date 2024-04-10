How Will Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 4.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.92M, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 62.39% during that session. The CLDI stock price is -2124.19% off its 52-week high price of $13.79 and 38.71% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 252.59K shares.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) trade information

Sporting 62.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CLDI stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 25.3%. Year-to-date, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc shares have moved -59.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) have changed -2.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.13%, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

CLDI Dividends

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.64% with a share float percentage of 13.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $5.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 12.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the holding of over 0.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.33 million and represent 10.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Driehaus Event Driven Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 68127.0 shares of worth $0.71 million while later fund manager owns 40464.0 shares of worth $0.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.