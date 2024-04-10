How Will AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM) Perform In Months To Come?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) has a beta value of -0.15 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.45M, closed the recent trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 15.41% during that session. The AIM stock price is -31.58% off its 52-week high price of $0.75 and 43.86% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 194.98K shares.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) trade information

Sporting 15.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AIM stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 5.52%. Year-to-date, AIM ImmunoTech Inc shares have moved 29.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) have changed 58.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 18.99% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.86% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 10.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

AIM Dividends

AIM ImmunoTech Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.32% with a share float percentage of 9.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AIM ImmunoTech Inc having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $1.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.47 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $0.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $0.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.