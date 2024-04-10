How Is The Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $726.33M, closed the last trade at $6.99 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 7.21% during that session. The COGT stock price is -93.13% off its 52-week high price of $13.50 and 47.5% above the 52-week low of $3.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Sporting 7.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the COGT stock price touched $6.99 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Cogent Biosciences Inc shares have moved 18.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) have changed 6.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cogent Biosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.90%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.60% and 16.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.33% over the past 5 years.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.98% with a share float percentage of 100.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cogent Biosciences Inc having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.42 million shares worth more than $75.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 7.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tcg Crossover Management, Llc, with the holding of over 5.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.67 million and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.03% shares in the company for having 3.44 million shares of worth $40.74 million while later fund manager owns 2.47 million shares of worth $29.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.