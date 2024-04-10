How Is Fate Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: FATE) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $670.86M, closed the last trade at $6.76 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.75% during that session. The FATE stock price is -30.62% off its 52-week high price of $8.83 and 75.89% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.90 million shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Sporting 0.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FATE stock price touched $6.76 or saw a rise of 7.9%. Year-to-date, Fate Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 80.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) have changed -16.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.7.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fate Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 279.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.29%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -157.90% and 9.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -93.60%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.11 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $58.98 million and $5.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -98.10% for the current quarter and -79.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.65% over the past 5 years.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.88% with a share float percentage of 93.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fate Therapeutics Inc having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 13.12 million shares worth more than $62.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Redmile Group, LLC held 13.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.02 million and represent 12.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.16% shares in the company for having 8.05 million shares of worth $20.2 million while later fund manager owns 2.56 million shares of worth $12.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.