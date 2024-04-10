Honest Company Inc (HNST): What Are The Positives?

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $338.42M, closed the recent trade at $3.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -5.13% during that session. The HNST stock price is -38.53% off its 52-week high price of $4.89 and 69.97% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 994.09K shares.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Sporting -5.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HNST stock price touched $3.53 or saw a rise of 13.27%. Year-to-date, Honest Company Inc shares have moved 6.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) have changed -24.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Honest Company Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 201.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.10%, compared to 19.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.00% and 64.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.28 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.76% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 63.26% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.40%.

HNST Dividends

Honest Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.74% with a share float percentage of 62.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Honest Company Inc having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC with over 10.47 million shares worth more than $17.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC held 11.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Portolan Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.79 million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Meridian Contrarian Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 2.79 million shares of worth $4.68 million while later fund manager owns 2.75 million shares of worth $4.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.