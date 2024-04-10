Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 14.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.79M, closed the recent trade at $1.27 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 12.46% during that session. The ICCT stock price is -1529.92% off its 52-week high price of $20.70 and 28.35% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34850.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 265.69K shares.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

Sporting 12.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ICCT stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 18.59%. Year-to-date, iCoreConnect Inc. shares have moved 2.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) have changed -15.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.85% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.42% over the past 5 years.

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.89% with a share float percentage of 21.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iCoreConnect Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2024, Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC held 1.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 52245.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69747.0 and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 50991.0 shares of worth $68072.0 while later fund manager owns 9040.0 shares of worth $12068.0 as of Feb 28, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.