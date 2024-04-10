Halliburton Co. (HAL) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 4.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.48B, closed the last trade at $40.98 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.05% during that session. The HAL stock price is -7.0% off its 52-week high price of $43.85 and 32.06% above the 52-week low of $27.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.37 million shares.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Sporting 0.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HAL stock price touched $40.98 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Halliburton Co. shares have moved 13.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) have changed 13.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Halliburton Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.27%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.80% and 6.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.50%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.67 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.96 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.68 billion and $5.8 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.10% for the current quarter and 2.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.14% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 8.53% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.60%.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.65 at a share yield of 1.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.07% with a share float percentage of 87.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Halliburton Co. having a total of 1,357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 114.41 million shares worth more than $3.77 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital World Investors held 12.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 99.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.27 billion and represent 11.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.39% shares in the company for having 39.41 million shares of worth $1.6 billion while later fund manager owns 32.97 million shares of worth $1.34 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.67% of company’s outstanding stock.