Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (GRYP): What Is Good About Stock?

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) has a beta value of 2.79 and has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.06M, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 18.67% during that session. The GRYP stock price is -900.0% off its 52-week high price of $17.80 and 31.46% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 334.22K shares.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) trade information

Sporting 18.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GRYP stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 5.82%. Year-to-date, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. shares have moved -79.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) have changed 4.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 96050.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (GRYP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.60% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -70.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -72.98% over the past 5 years.

GRYP Dividends

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.09% with a share float percentage of 0.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.