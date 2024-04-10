Global Net Lease Inc (GNL): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.60B, closed the recent trade at $6.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -9.24% during that session. The GNL stock price is -82.68% off its 52-week high price of $12.66 and 1.44% above the 52-week low of $6.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) trade information

Sporting -9.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GNL stock price touched $6.93 or saw a rise of 9.53%. Year-to-date, Global Net Lease Inc shares have moved -30.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have changed -9.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.1.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Global Net Lease Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.57%, compared to -2.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $95.28 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $120.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $95.18 million and $92.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.10% for the current quarter and 30.00% for the next.

GNL Dividends

Global Net Lease Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.51 at a share yield of 21.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.53% with a share float percentage of 74.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Net Lease Inc having a total of 397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.36 million shares worth more than $188.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 17.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 16.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.06 million and represent 16.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.01% shares in the company for having 8.37 million shares of worth $80.4 million while later fund manager owns 4.37 million shares of worth $46.75 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.19% of company’s outstanding stock.